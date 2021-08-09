ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $374.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

