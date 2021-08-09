ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $374.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.11.
In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
