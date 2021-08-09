Anthony J. Asher Purchases 1,270 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Anthony J. Asher purchased 1,270 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $24,980.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TFSL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.66. 424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,883. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.40. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFSL. TheStreet cut TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

