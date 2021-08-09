ApeSwap Finance Market Capitalization Tops $134.98 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $134.98 million and $823,158.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00006334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00150186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,676.96 or 1.00116612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00773522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 46,989,102 coins and its circulating supply is 46,705,615 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

