Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $146.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

