Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,880 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.07% of Aptinyx worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

APTX stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

