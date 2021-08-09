APY.Finance (APY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $536,763.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $20.28 million and $536,763.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00135675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00144991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,832.69 or 0.99947150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.77 or 0.00771465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,087,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

