APYSwap (APYS) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00045129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00144343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00148118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,603.35 or 1.00014966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.80 or 0.00775933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,992,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.