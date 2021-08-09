AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Position Boosted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.32% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 150,027 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQB stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a current ratio of 81.69.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

