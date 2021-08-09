Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Director Purchases $499,730.00 in Stock

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Arconic stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.31. 533,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,297. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

