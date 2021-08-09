Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.35% of Ardagh Group worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

NYSE:ARD opened at $24.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

