Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $98.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $53.30 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 14053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARNA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.
In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
