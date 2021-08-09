Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $98.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $53.30 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 14053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARNA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

