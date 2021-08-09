Arionum (ARO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $73,410.98 and approximately $34.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,051.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.35 or 0.06812696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.90 or 0.01283129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.67 or 0.00357578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00127796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00584359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00339417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00281660 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

