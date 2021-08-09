Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.85 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $163.39 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,144,914 coins and its circulating supply is 131,024,017 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

