Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

