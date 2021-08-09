Arweave (AR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $494.82 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $494.82 million and $13.18 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $14.82 or 0.00032477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028249 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

