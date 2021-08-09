Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 512.50 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.58). Approximately 1,242,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,131% from the average daily volume of 100,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £630.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 521.25.

