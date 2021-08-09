ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,264. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $113.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

