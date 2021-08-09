ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $387.00

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $387.00 and last traded at $378.69, with a volume of 344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $373.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASMIY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $329.68 target price on shares of ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.54.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

