Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $150,307,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $147.97 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.04 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

