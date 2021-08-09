AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,368.33 ($122.40).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,149 ($106.47) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,381.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.