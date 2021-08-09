Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.29. 26,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.