ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 61% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $189,414.89 and $97.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00363380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

