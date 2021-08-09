Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,727 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

