Atomic Wallet Coin Market Cap Achieves $13.26 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $54,560.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044622 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052343 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00138994 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014632 BTC.
Atomic Wallet Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “
Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
