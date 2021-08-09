AtromG8 (AG8) Hits Market Cap of $955,951.56

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $955,951.56 and approximately $62,949.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00146088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.17 or 1.00186428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00779130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

