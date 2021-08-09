Audius Price Hits $1.35 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Audius has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002941 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $162.53 million and approximately $23.91 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.00814642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00104842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039532 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

