Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.80

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $42.11, with a volume of 2884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

A number of research firms have commented on ATHM. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 145.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Autohome by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

