Autonio (NIOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $481,144.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $481,144.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.11 or 1.00155589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00768366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,697,536 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

