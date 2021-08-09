Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.06% of Celsius worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $76,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 72.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 149,470 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $14,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $75.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.43 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

