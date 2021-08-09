Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 42,309 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,309 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Apple were worth $113,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $146.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.09. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

