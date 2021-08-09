Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Avaya stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. 94,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,263. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

