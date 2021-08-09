Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $139.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.96.

About Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

