Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXTA stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

