Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Sells $219,032.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACLS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 204,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

