Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $230,555.52

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $230,555.52 and $49,170.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.61 or 0.01036407 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

