Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $621,275.20 and approximately $94,460.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00832016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00106329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00040115 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.