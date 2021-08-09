Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axonics traded as high as $70.46 and last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 670749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,429.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,394 shares of company stock worth $5,660,663. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,093,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.79.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

