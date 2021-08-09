Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.46 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

