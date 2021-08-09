Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CAO William A. Backus Sells 10,520 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BCPC stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.08. 77,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,627. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.76.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.
