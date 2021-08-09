Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CAO William A. Backus Sells 10,520 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BCPC stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.08. 77,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,627. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.76.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Balchem by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 95,368 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Balchem by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Balchem by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $51,943,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

