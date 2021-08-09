Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.42. 3,452,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,425. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,947,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,018,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

