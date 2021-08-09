Banano (BAN) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. Banano has a total market cap of $14.75 million and $228,435.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,416 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,984,171 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

