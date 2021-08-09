Band Protocol Price Hits $7.32 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.32 or 0.00015840 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $257.61 million and $61.65 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00810648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00105527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039624 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

