Bao Finance (BAO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.71 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $33.33 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00150833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.78 or 1.00049772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00772744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

