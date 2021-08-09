Barclays Cuts Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target to $12.00

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.87% from the company’s current price.

NYSE RNGR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

