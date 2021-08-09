Barclays Increases The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target to $35.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,339. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 225,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

