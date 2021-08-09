Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

CTTAY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. 59,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.