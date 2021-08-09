Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. 1,335,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,431,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

