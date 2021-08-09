Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.50 ($118.24).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR BMW opened at €82.12 ($96.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.72. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.