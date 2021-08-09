BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Trading Up 0.3%

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.20 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 195.40 ($2.55). Approximately 1,054,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,246,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.80 ($2.55).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 3.02 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

In other news, insider Tony Young purchased 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £4,595.58 ($6,004.15).

About BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

