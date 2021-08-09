Beaxy (BXY) Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $16.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00825291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00102305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.